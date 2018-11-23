Eddie Jones expects Australia to be at their best against 'old foe' England

Eddie Jones is expecting Australia to produce their best performance of the year against their "old foe" England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Wallabies have struggled this season, losing 10 of their last 14 matches.

They are without influential No 8 David Pocock, after he withdrew due a neck injury, while Kurtley Beale and Adam Ashley-Cooper have not been considered for selection for disciplinary reasons.

But Jones knows his compatriots will be determined to end their season on a high by winning at Twickenham, live on Sky Sports Action from 2pm.

"This is going to be their best performance of the year, the game they traditionally want to win against the old foe, the Mother Country," Jones said, who coached Australia from 2001 to 2005.

"It's at Twickenham, it's their last game of the year, and Will Genia is winning his 100th cap, so they'll be up for it. All previous form goes out the window and it will be what happens on Saturday.

"They'll be up for it because it's England. Australia-England is an old consistent rivalry for Australia and they like nothing better than to beat England at Twickenham.

"Traditional rivalries still exist because I think they still mean something.

"History dictates a lot of what we do. History dictates that Australia-England is a pretty special rugby match. They'll see this as a chance to put everything right."

England have been dominant against Australia since Jones succeeded Stuart Lancaster in 2015, winning all five meetings and completing a 3-0 series whitewash of the Wallabies in Australia.

Jones feels England's scrum and line-out will be key to ensuring that record continues on Saturday.

"We'd certainly like to dominate them," Jones said. "The English set-piece is an important psychological area of the game and we get confidence from dominating that area. And we take confidence away from Australia."

