Owen Farrell relishing Manu Tuilagi's England return against Australia

England captain Owen Farrell cannot wait for Manu Tuilagi to make his return to international action against Australia on Saturday.

Tuilagi last played for England against Wales in the 2016 Six Nations due to a long list of injury setbacks, including a groin problem that saw him miss this month's Tests against South Africa, New Zealand and Japan.

The 27-year-old proved his fitness in training this week and has been named on the bench for the Twickenham Test against the Wallabies, live on Sky Sports Action.

"I'm chuffed for him to get a chance this weekend, for his body to be right," said Farrell, who starts at fly-half in one of nine changes to the starting XV.

"He seems very relaxed, very comfortable and excited. Given what he has been through over the past couple of years, he knows his body very well.

"To see him in that spirit is good, I'm looking forward to seeing him out there."

Te'o would love the chance to partner Tuilagi in midfield

Ben Te'o is also relishing the chance to play alongside Tuilagi, although he is unsure how effective a partnership that could be given how little time they have had together on the training pitch.

"He does look sharp, I'm happy for him," said Te'o, who starts with Henry Slade in midfield.

"He had a little niggle over in Portugal and has been working hard on his rehab. All the guys are really happy for him to get back in the squad.

"We probably haven't had too much time together, with his injury. Only a few sessions but I'm sure over time we will get an opportunity.

"Whether that's something that will happen or work down the track, I'm not too sure about that. But he's a great player, I'd love to share the field with him."

