England omit Dylan Hartley, Danny Care and Chris Robshaw from World Cup training squad

Dylan Hartley, Danny Care and Chris Robshaw have all been left out of England's World Cup training squad.

Hartley, who has won 97 caps and was handed the England captaincy by Eddie Jones when he took charge in 2015, remains sidelined with the knee injury that saw him miss the entire Six Nations.

Care, who has 84 England caps, also did not feature in this year's Six Nations while Robshaw has not played for his country since having knee surgery in October.

No 8 Nathan Hughes, who joins Bristol from Wasps this summer, is also omitted.

Danny Care has been left out by England head coach Eddie Jones

Quins forward Alex Dombrant, Northampton back row Lewis Ludlam, Gloucester prop Val Rapava Ruskin and Bath winger Ruaridh McConnochie receive their first call-ups to an England training camp.

Jones can only pick players who didn't feature in last month's English Premiership semi-finals as those involved must take a mandatory rest period of five weeks.

Players from losing semi-finalists Gloucester and Northampton Saints will join the camp next week and Jones will name his final training party, including players from Premiership finalists Exeter Chiefs and Saracens, on July 4.

Sarries duo George Kruis and Mako Vunipola will be in camp for treatment on their respective injuries.

Former England captain Chris Robshaw has fallen down the pecking order

"The first two England training camps are designed to improve individual players' fundamentals to allow them to compete for a place in the Rugby World Cup squad," said Jones.

England play two warm-up games against Wales on August 11 and 17, followed by matches against Ireland and Italy on August 24 and September 6 respectively.

All four fixtures are live on Sky Sports.

England face Tonga in their World Cup Pool 3 opener in Sapporo on September 22.

England training squad

Forwards: Dan Cole, Tom Curry, Alex Dombrant, Tom Dunn, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Joe Launchbury, Lewis Ludlam, Val Rapava Ruskin, Nick Schonert, Brad Shields, Jack Singleton, Sam Underhill, Mark Wilson.

Backs: Chris Ashton, Mike Brown, Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May, Ruaridh McConnochie, Dan Robson, Marcus Smith, Ben Te'o, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.