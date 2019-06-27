England Women vs USA: Red Roses bid to start Super Series with win

England start the Super Series against the USA

England Women launch their Super Series campaign against the USA in San Diego on Friday.

The Six Nations Grand Slam champions start the round robin competition with their opener at the Chula Vista Elite Training Center, live on Sky Sports Mix and Action.

Centre Amber Reed will win her 50th cap on Friday against the Eagles as she starts at inside centre. The 2014 Women's Rugby World Cup winner made her Test debut against France in 2012.

Live Women's International Rugby Union Live on

Scrum-half Claudia MacDonald makes her first England start after four outings as a replacement.

Abbie Scott, who captained England for the first time against the USA in November, will lead the side in the absence of regular captain Sarah Hunter, who is still not able to return following concussion.

Amber Reed will win her 50th cap for England Women in their competition opener

Hooker Heather Kerr is named in the front row alongside Ellena Perry and Sarah Bern. Prop Chloe Edwards and hooker Clara Nielson are both set for their England debuts from the bench.

Head coach Simon Middleton said: "We've had a good acclimatisation period and we are happy that we managed to get the volume of rugby we had hoped under our belt going into this first game.

"I think we'll find, like all of the teams, performances should improve as you go through the tournament as both the individuals and the teams settle into a rhythm.

Abbie Scott will lead England against the USA

"For us there are quite a few new combinations and less experienced players in this team so we've got to understand it will not be the finished article. Having said that, we have a level of expectation against all of our performances and the players know exactly what is expected of them."

In the last meeting between the teams, England scored nine tries during a one-sided 57-5 win over the USA at Allianz Park in November.

Middleton added: "We performed well against the USA in the November internationals but we recognise this is a different time and place.

Simon Middleton says the 'players know exactly what is expected of them'

"We're in a country that is incredibly passionate about their sport and so we expect a step up in performance from the USA. Our challenge first and foremost will be to better the energy and intensity they bring."

England finished runners-up when the Super Series was last held in the USA three years ago and were also second in 2015.

3:12 Watch highlights as the Red Roses ran out 40-14 victors over the Barbarians Watch highlights as the Red Roses ran out 40-14 victors over the Barbarians

Middleton's side will be hoping to add to their Six Nations triumph with success in this summer's tournament featuring the world's top ranked teams. England will also face Canada, France and New Zealand in San Diego.

It will be their first match since the 40-14 victory over the Barbarians at Twickenham at the start of June.

England: Sarah McKenna, Lydia Thompson, Emily Scarratt, Amber Reed, Kelly Smith, Zoe Harrison, Claudia Macdonald; Ellena Perry, Heather Kerr Sarah Bern, Zoe Aldcroft, Abbie Scott, Jo Brown, Marlie Packer, Poppy Cleall