England squad fully aware of World Cup betting rules, says assistant coach Neal Hatley

England Rugby coach Neal Hatley says he was "surprised" by allegations made towards Rob Howley

England's entire playing squad and backroom staff have signed a document stating that they understand World Rugby's regulations on anti-corruption and betting.

The World Cup is reeling from the news that Wales attack coach Rob Howley has returned home to answer for an alleged breach of the rules, specifically in relation to betting on rugby.

Along with every nation competing in Japan, England were given a detailed 20-minute briefing by World Rugby's integrity unit on Wednesday.

Wales coach Rob Howley has been sent home from the Rugby World Cup in Japan

Upon completion of the presentation at the England team hotel in Miyazaki, a form was passed around and signed by everyone present to record that they understood its contents.

"It couldn't be any clearer for us as a squad. All the stipulations were set out very, very clearly," assistant coach Neal Hatley said.

"I was a little bit surprised about Rob, but it was made clear before we arrived and it was made clear on Monday. It's a real warning for everyone at the tournament. A real live reminder."

Among the steps taken to protect the game are instructions that players must switch off their phones in the build-up to World Cup matches.

England were also told during the briefing on Monday that at the last global showpiece four years ago there were six reports of suspicious approaches being made to players and/or staff.

World Rugby used the case of former Leicester defence coach Phil Blake, who was banned for six months in 2015 for a breach of Rugby Football Union betting rules, to explain the potential repercussions of any wrongdoing.

While the Wales camp were coming to terms with Howley's sudden departure, England made the 941-mile trip from Miyazaki to Sapporo, the setting for their tournament opener against Tonga on Sunday.

Eddie Jones names his team to face the Pacific Islanders on Friday morning, when he is expected to give World Cup bolter Lewis Ludlam a start in the back row.

Lewis Ludlam is expected to start in the back row against Tonga on Sunday

Twelve months ago Ludlam was considering his options outside of rugby as he feared that his professional career was slipping away due to injury but having been picked in an England squad for the first time in June, he managed to impress Jones in training and on his debut against Wales to book his ticket to Japan.

"To be involved in something like this... you grow up watching this tournament and now you're here. It's just about making the most of it now," the 23-year-old flanker said.

"It's what you've been working towards since you were a kid, lacing your boots up and wanting to be there.

"So I'm very grateful to have that opportunity. I'm grateful to the coaches and it's just about proving them right and doing them proud and hopefully doing something special.

"A lot of people talk about Tonga being a very physical team but that's not all. They are dangerous, they have got a lot of quality players.

"We've reviewed them hard, we've looked at it and we've got a good plan in place to hopefully turn them over at the weekend."