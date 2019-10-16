Billy Vunipola fit for England's World Cup quarter-final with Australia

Billy Vunipola came through the toughest training session of the week ahead of Saturday's quarter-final

Billy Vunipola has won his battle to be fit for England's World Cup quarter-final against Australia at Oita Stadium.

Vunipola came through the toughest training session of the week on Wednesday to complete his recovery from the ankle sprain sustained in the pool victory over Argentina that secured passage into the knockout phase.

Head coach Eddie Jones is likely to name Vunipola in the back row as part of an unchanged starting XV knowing the Saracens No 8's powerful ball-carrying could be a key asset against the Wallabies.

Billy Vunipola of England gets treatment for an ankle injury against Argentina in the World Cup

Jones announces his team on Thursday and there is expected to be an adjustment on the bench with Jack Nowell losing out to a hamstring injury, creating an opportunity for Jonathan Joseph.

Vunipola's Saracens team-mate Maro Itoje, meanwhile, is ready to embrace the biggest game of his career admitting the looming clash with Australia is win or bust.

0:31 Joe Marler says England must use their cancelled match against France as a positive when they face Australia in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals Joe Marler says England must use their cancelled match against France as a positive when they face Australia in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

England will be looking to complete a seventh successive victory over the Wallabies, who enter the encounter battle-hardened by a tougher group campaign.

Jones replaced Stuart Lancaster four years ago stating his over-riding aim was to steer England to World Cup glory in Japan and that ambition could be reduced to rubble on Saturday. Itoje knows the stakes are high.

"It feels huge. This is a scenario I haven't been in before, which is partly why it is so exciting for me," the Lions lock said.

"When you are in it, you don't think about tomorrow or what I did three years ago.

"What's important is what is in front of you and what you have to deal with. Come Saturday, it will be the biggest.

"It's a little bit more exciting now. Now that it's knockout rugby there's no tomorrow here. It's do or die. There's no 'we'll get it right next week'. It's about performing."