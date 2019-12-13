Simon Amor set to join Eddie Jones' England staff as attack coach

Amor has coached the England men's sevens team since 2013

Simon Amor is set to replace Scott Wisemantel as England's attack coach, Sky Sports News understands.

Wisemantel left Eddie Jones' setup at the end of the World Cup, and earlier this week was named attack coach of his native Australia.

Amor has been coach of the England men's sevens team since 2013, and coached Great Britain to a silver medal in the shortened format of the game at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The 40-year-old is currently in Cape Town for the second tournament of this season's world series, after England finished third in Dubai last week.

Matt Proudfoot could be about to join the England coaching staff

There have been reports that Matt Proudfoot, who was forwards coach of the Springboks for their World Cup-winning campaign in Japan, is also about to join Jones' staff to replace Neal Hatley.

The Boks' scrum demolished England's pack in the final, setting the platform for their 32-12 win in Yokohama which gave rise to Proudfoot's name in coaching circles.

Hatley left his England role at the end of the tournament last month to become forwards and defence coach for Bath.