Six Nations: George Furbank set to start for England in Paris

George Furbank at England's training camp in Portugal

Northampton full-back George Furbank is set to make his England debut against France in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Bath's Anthony Watson was ruled out with a calf injury on Thursday - setting the stage for Furbank or Ollie Thorley to win a first cap.

Coach Eddie Jones names his team for the Six Nations opener in Paris this morning, but Furbank is expected to start at 15, with regular full-back Elliot Daly moving to the wing.

Jones also has a big decision to make in the back row - after Saracens No 8 Billy Vunipola was ruled out of the tournament with a broken arm.

Tom Curry may be switched to No 8 due to Billy Vunipola's injury

There is no specialist No 8 in the squad, so Courtney Lawes may drop back from lock to flanker, allowing Tom Curry to wear 8.

Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie has rejoined the group after returning home from England's Portugal training camp for personal reasons.

Prop Mako Vunipola sustained a knock to the eye in training, so looseheads Joe Marler and Ellis Genge have also travelled to Paris as cover.