Six Nations: England head coach Simon Middleton names new front row for Scotland game

Vickii Cornborough made her 50th appearance for England in last week's victory over France

Simon Middleton has named a new front row as part of five changes to the starting XV for the Red Roses' match against Scotland on Sunday.

Fresh from earning her 50th cap, Vickii Cornborough starts alongside Lark Davies and Sarah Bern in the front row as head coach Middleton rings the changes for the match at Scotstoun Stadium, testing the strength in depth of his squad.

Scotland Women vs England Women Live on

After a substitute appearance against France last weekend, Amber Reed starts at 12, while Zoe Harrison moves to fly-half and Emily Scott comes in at full-back.

England began the defence of their Women's Six Nations trophy with a hard-fought 19-13 win against France in Pau last weekend.

"We're really looking forward to the game in Glasgow off the back of a strong opening weekend for us," said Middleton.

"Our strength in depth means we've had players patiently waiting in the wings for an opportunity and we've freshened up the squad and starting XV.

Simon Middleton is expecting a physical battle against Scotland

"Scotland have a lot of quality with a number of their players playing in the Tyrrells Premier 15s. We know they'll present a strong, physical test and it's vital we match them in every department.

"This game is also a big opportunity for some of our more experienced players such as Vicky Fleetwood, Amber Reed and Vickii Cornborough, who haven't had a lot of recent game time due to injury.

"Zoe Harrison has played a fair amount at 12 for us recently so we're looking forward to seeing her in a No 10 role at Scotstoun Stadium."

England: 15 Emily Scott, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Emily Scarratt,12 Amber Reed,11 Jess Breach,10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Lark Davies, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Poppy Cleall, 5 Zoe Aldcroft, 6. Sarah Beckett, 7 Vicky Fleetwood, 8 Sarah Hunter

Replacements: 16 Amy Cokayne, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Shaunagh Brown, 19 Harriet Millar-Mills, 20 Amelia Harper, 21 Claudia MacDonald, 22 Katy Daley-Mclean, 23 Sarah McKenna.