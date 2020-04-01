Eddie Jones: England head coach set to sign new deal until 2023 World Cup

England head coach Eddie Jones is set to sign a new contract which will keep him in charge until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Jones, 60, is currently contracted until July 2021, but has been in discussions over his future since losing the World Cup final to South Africa in 2019.

Jones is the highest-paid coach in international rugby, with a salary of around £750,000.

The RFU are expected to make an announcement on Thursday.

Jones could surpass World Cup winner Sir Clive Woodward as England's longest-serving boss if he does stay in charge until the World Cup in 2023.

Jones' England are third in the current World Rugby rankings, behind South Africa and New Zealand.

He recently joined members of the RFU executive board in taking a pay reduction in excess of 25 per cent, predominantly in the form of foregone bonuses, as a response to the financial impact of Covid-19.