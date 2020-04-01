England News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Pundits
  • On Sky TV
  • Score Centre
  • Sky Bet
  • Get Sky Sports
More from Rugby Union

Eddie Jones: England head coach set to sign new deal until 2023 World Cup

Jones could surpass World Cup winner Sir Clive Woodward as England's longest-serving boss with potential new contract

Last Updated: 01/04/20 11:24pm

Eddie Jones is the highest-paid coach in international rugby
Eddie Jones is the highest-paid coach in international rugby

England head coach Eddie Jones is set to sign a new contract which will keep him in charge until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Jones, 60, is currently contracted until July 2021, but has been in discussions over his future since losing the World Cup final to South Africa in 2019.

Jones is the highest-paid coach in international rugby, with a salary of around £750,000.

The RFU are expected to make an announcement on Thursday.

Jones could surpass World Cup winner Sir Clive Woodward as England's&#160;longest-serving boss
Jones could surpass World Cup winner Sir Clive Woodward as England's longest-serving boss

Jones could surpass World Cup winner Sir Clive Woodward as England's longest-serving boss if he does stay in charge until the World Cup in 2023.

Also See:

Jones' England are third in the current World Rugby rankings, behind South Africa and New Zealand.

He recently joined members of the RFU executive board in taking a pay reduction in excess of 25 per cent, predominantly in the form of foregone bonuses, as a response to the financial impact of Covid-19.

Join Sky Bet Club and track your progress towards a £5 free Bet

Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday. Free bets credited by 7pm on Monday.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK