England vs Barbarians live on Sky Sports on October 25; RFU hopes for 20,000 fans

England begin a busy autumn against the Barbarians

England will play their rescheduled Quilter Cup match against the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday, October 25, live on Sky Sports Arena.

The match takes place the weekend before Eddie Jones' squad travel to Italy for their rearranged final fixture in the 2020 Six Nations.

"This game will be an important start to the autumn for us," said England head coach Eddie Jones.

"We are excited to represent England. We will train and prepare well and are looking forward to being back at Twickenham Stadium."

England and the Barbarians served up a 94-point thriller when they last met at Twickenham in May 2019

Subject to obtaining the relevant licence and approvals including those from public health authorities, the Rugby Football Union hopes up to 20,000 supporters will be able to attend.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said: "We continue to work closely with government and the local authority on the return of sports fans to the stadium. The numbers of fans able to attend, given social distancing requirements, will be significantly lower than normal and subject to final agreement from government.

"Local resident and spectator safety is our top priority and numerous measures are being implemented for the events that either adhere to or exceed the guidance provided by the government and the Sports Ground Safety Authority.

"A test event will be held to put into practice our operational plans and demonstrate that Twickenham Stadium is well prepared."

Barbarian FC president John Spencer added: "We are working closely with the RFU to ensure England v Barbarians will be an exciting match in a safe environment.

"The safety of players, staff and supporters is paramount.

"The RFU are working hard to put the necessary protocols in place and we look forward to returning to Twickenham."

Attendees can only buy tickets seated together for people in a single household, including their support bubble; this includes any transferred tickets.

Tickets will initially be available to those with an existing booking from the postponed fixture, followed by a priority booking window for First XV members on September 7.

Any remaining tickets will be available for public sale from September 8 via EnglandRugby.com/tickets.