Jamie George called into England Autumn Nations Series squad; Luke Cowan-Dickie ruled out and Anthony Watson doubtful

Jamie George is back in England's squad because of Luke Cowan-Dickie's ankle injury

Jamie George has been called into Eddie Jones' England squad for the Autumn Nations Series with Luke Cowan-Dickie out and Anthony Watson doubtful because of injury.

George had been one of four veteran players omitted by Jones when he named his initial 34-man squad on Monday, along with his Saracens colleagues Billy and Mako Vunipola and back George Ford.

Cowan-Dickie's ankle injury, which he suffered playing for Exeter Chiefs against Wasps on Saturday, means he is unlikely to be available for any of England's clashes with Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

Luke Cowan-Dickie looks set to miss entire Autumn Nations Series

George's experience will be much needed in Cowan-Dickie's absence, with the other hookers in the squad being uncapped Nic Dolly and summer debutant Jamie Blamire.

Jamie Blamire is one of only two other hooker options in the squad

Blamire made his senior international debut against the United States in June, scoring a try, and then managed a hat-trick in his first start against Canada.

Watson suffered a knee injury in last weekend's Gallagher Premiership defeat at the hands of George's Saracens side and could be another absentee from the squad.

His potential absence would leave only Jonny May, Adam Radwan and Tommy Freeman to battle for two wing spots unless Jones added another option to his squad.

Anthony Watson is a doubt for the Autumn Series with a knee injury

The squad will meet up on Monday to travel to Jersey for a five-day training camp.

England will play Tonga (November 6), Australia (November 13) and South Africa (November 20) with all matches taking place at Twickenham.

England's 34-man Autumn squad (updated):

Forwards (19);

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 33 caps)

Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)

Nic Dolly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 1 cap)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 23 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 30 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 59 caps)

Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 48 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 87 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 72 caps)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 7 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 44 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 12 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 24 caps)

Backs (15);

Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 93 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)

Max Malins (Saracens, 8 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 66 caps)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 40 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 2 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 43 caps)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 51 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 109 caps)