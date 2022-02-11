Six Nations: Eddie Jones hands start to Jack Nowell as Marcus Smith retains place for England against Italy

Jack Nowell will return to England's starting line-up on Sunday in Rome

Jack Nowell will start for England for the first time since 2019 on Sunday, with Marcus Smith retaining his place at fly-half for their trip to Italy.

Harry Randall is set to earn his third international cap in Rome at scrum-half while Joe Marchant moves into midfield, one of the two positional changes made by Jones.

Jamie George replaces Luke Cowan-Dickie at hooker and forms a front row unit with vice-captain Ellis Genge and Will Stuart.

Charlie Ewels is handed a start at lock as Maro Itoje shifts into the back row. Joe Launchbury, who was brought into camp this week after Lewis Ludlham's injury, does not make the match-day squad.

Off the bench, Ben Youngs could become the joint most-capped England men's player of all time. The 32-year-old will add to his 113 caps if he takes to the field at the Stadio Olimpico.

Ollie Chessum is in line to make his England debut off the bench.

After multiple injuries and setbacks @nowellsy15 will start for England on Sunday for the first time in 1065 days 🌹👏



Pure determination💪 pic.twitter.com/MPMBAifGdm — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 11, 2022

"We've set ourselves the target of playing really well and lighting up Rome," Jones said.

"We've made some changes and this is the best side to face Italy. We want to start fast and take the game to them. It's a great opportunity for some players to start the game as opposed to finishing the game."

Harry Randall will make his Six Nations debut on Sunday

Bristol scrum-half Randall was an unused replacement during England's trip to Murrayfield but Jones has been impressed by the 24-year-old's work in training.

"He's very good in broken play, he's got a good solid pass on him and his kicking game is improving," England's head coach noted.

Within England's front row, there's no starting role for Cowan-Dickie, who took to social media earlier in the week to apologise to England's supporters after conceding a penalty try at Murrayfield.

When asked whether Cowan-Dickie's omission was due to that moment, Jones was emphatic in his response.

"No not at all," the head coach said. "He hasn't been able to train this week, he did a little bit today and we've got two very good hookers there.

England's Guinness Six Nations Fixtures Saturday, February 5 20-17 loss vs Scotland (A) Sunday, February 13 Italy (A) 3pm Saturday, February 26 Wales (H) 4.45pm Saturday, March 12 Ireland (H) 4.45pm Saturday, March 19 France (A) 8pm

England have never been defeated by Italy in the Six Nations and, although the Azzurri have lost their last 33 fixtures in the competition, Jones is prepared to face a good side on Sunday.

"They're a well-coached team. They've made some really rapid progress under Kieran Crowley, who we know is a very good coach.

"He's coached successfully in Canada, did a great job with Benetton Treviso and knows the Italian rugby culture. He's a good man to lead them with great rugby knowledge.

"They've got some good young players coming through and if you look at the history of their U20s over the last four or five seasons, they've done exceptionally well.

"Now, they're getting guys like Paolo Garbisi coming through and being good enough to keep a World Cup winner in Handre Pollard on the bench at Montpellier. Michele Lamaro is a very tough and strong competitor and would make most international teams. Sebastian Negri brings a bit of front-foot rugby to their pack.

"Italy are not a team that you can underestimate, you have to play well to beat them and I'm sure Kieran is going to have them well prepared."

England XV: 15. Freddie Steward, 14. Max Malins, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. Henry Slade (vice-captain), 11. Jack Nowell, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Harry Randall; 1. Ellis Genge (vice-captain), 2. Jamie George, 3. Will Stuart, 4. Charlie Ewels, 5. Nick Isiekwe, 6. Maro Itoje, 7. Tom Curry (captain), 8. Alex Dombrandt.

Replacements: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (vice-captain), 17. Joe Marler, 18. Kyle Sinckler, 19. Ollie Chessum, 20. Sam Simmonds, 21. Ben Youngs, 22. George Ford, 23. Elliot Daly.