England's decider for three-Test tour of Australia: How to watch live on Sky Sports

England take on Australia in a deciding Test live on Sky Sports Action on Saturday from 10:15am

Everything you need to know and how to watch England's final match of their three-Test tour of Australia, exclusively live on Sky Sports.

When is England's remaining fixture?

Australia vs England in Sydney - Saturday, July 16 - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am

How can I watch it?

Already got Sky? Watch the Summer Rugby Internationals on our Sky Sports Action & Arena channels.

You can also live stream the internationals with a NOW TV Sports Membership from just £11.99. Choose from Day or Month Membership.

What's happened so far?

In the first Test, a trio of final-quarter tries saw 14-man Australia claim a 30-28 win over England in Perth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of the first Test between Australia and England in Perth Watch highlights of the first Test between Australia and England in Perth

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Flatman and Michael Lynagh reflect on the Test opener between Australia and England David Flatman and Michael Lynagh reflect on the Test opener between Australia and England

Eddie Jones' men then dug in during the second Test to force a series decider.

A Billy Vunipola try and six Owen Farrell penalties inspired their 25-17 win in Brisbane and kept the series alive.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at highlights of the second Test between Australia and England, in Brisbane Take a look at highlights of the second Test between Australia and England, in Brisbane

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eleanor Roper was joined by David Flatman to review England's victory, which takes the series to a decider in Sydney Eleanor Roper was joined by David Flatman to review England's victory, which takes the series to a decider in Sydney

Who is in England's squad?

Billy Vunipola and Danny Care returned into Jones' 36-man squad for the tour.

The side headed out to Australia with eight uncapped players - Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, Guy Porter, Patrick Schickerling, Jack van Poortvliet and Jack Walker, with Henry Arundell and Will Joseph named as apprentice players.

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Bevan Rodd, Patrick Schickerling, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell (apprentice player), Danny Care, Joe Cokanasiga, Fraser Dingwall, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Will Joseph (apprentice player), Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Guy Porter, Harry Randall, Jack van Poortvliet, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward.

England's injury list Alex Dombrandt, Joe Cokanasiga, George Ford, Sam Simmonds, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi, Kyle Sinckler, Anthony Watson, Louis Lynagh and George Furbank are all unavailable through injury

Bumper week of rugby on Sky Sports

As well as England's deciding Test on Saturday, Sky Sports are showing the series deciders taking place for Ireland in New Zeeland, Wales in South Africa and Scotland in Argentina.

There's also another match against the Maori All Blacks for Ireland on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, July 12

Maori All Blacks vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 8am (kick off is at 8.05am)

Saturday, July 16

New Zealand vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)