Six Nations: Tom Curry and George Ford withdrawn from England squad to face Wales | Courtney Lawes retained

Tom Curry's hopes of making his England comeback against Wales on Saturday has been delayed because of a unspecified leg problem

Courtney Lawes has been named in Steve Borthwick's 26-man squad for England's Six Nations fixture with Wales on Saturday, with Tom Curry and George Ford withdrawn after being named earlier in the week.

Vice-captain Lawes has yet to feature in England's campaign due to a calf injury sustained in Northampton's 31-13 defeat to La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup in January.

Lawes has been receiving treatment in camp in the hope of facing Wales, last donning the England jersey when he was captain during the July tour to Australia.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Curry was poised to make his first international appearance since the autumn having recovered from a torn hamstring, but he has been forced to withdraw from the reduced 26-man squad named by Borthwick.

The Sale flanker's twin brother Ben has been drafted in as his replacement but there is no place in the squad for back row Ben Earl, who made an impact off the bench against Scotland and Italy.

Ford, who was also called up earlier this week after making his Gallagher Premiership return from an Achilles injury also misses out alongside Ben Youngs who has been dropped again after missing England's match with Italy.

The uncapped Cadan Murley is still on for a potential debut after being retained.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England head coach Steve Borthwick spoke after his side beat Italy at Twickenham in the Six Nations England head coach Steve Borthwick spoke after his side beat Italy at Twickenham in the Six Nations

Manu Tuilagi's hopes of representing England in this year's Six Nations were dealt a further blow after a red card while on club duty for Sale Sharks in their 38-34 defeat to Northampton Saints on Saturday and the centre has not been named by Borthwick.

It was teased earlier this week that Lawes could make his return, with coach Richard Cockerill saying there would be "no concern" over picking the England star.

"Courtney has done parts of training this week. He'll take full part tomorrow (Thursday) and next week he should be taking full part in training. Hopefully he'll be available for selection," Cockerill said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England head coach Steve Borthwick called on his players to keep fighting for their places in his Six Nations squad including a possible recall for Manu Tuilagi in the future England head coach Steve Borthwick called on his players to keep fighting for their places in his Six Nations squad including a possible recall for Manu Tuilagi in the future

"Depending on how he trains, there's probably no concern over picking him. He's an experienced player and he's had long injuries previously and come back in and played well, for both club and country. So that doesn't really concern us when it comes to a guy of his stature."

Despite Borthwick naming his squad, there are still doubts about whether the game will go ahead, with Wales head coach Warren Gatland postponing his squad announcement as the threat of a player strike continues.

England's 26-man squad:

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 97 caps), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 11 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 45 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 74 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 10 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 64 caps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 96 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 16 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 58 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 76 caps), Jack Walker (Harlequins, 1 cap), Jack Willis (Toulouse, 7 caps).



Backs: Henry Arundell (London Irish, 4 caps), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 103 caps), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 9 caps), Max Malins (Saracens, 16 caps), Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 14 caps), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 2 caps), Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 53 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 19 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 19 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps), Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers, 52 caps).