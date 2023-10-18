Rugby World Cup: Freddie Steward set to be recalled in place of Marcus Smith semi-final clash with South Africa
Head coach Steve Borthwick is set to restore Freddie Steward to full-back for Saturday night’s Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa in place of Marcus Smith while captain Owen Farrell is once again expected to lead England at fly-half
Last Updated: 18/10/23 9:44pm
Freddie Steward is set to be recalled to Steve Borthwick's England XV in place of Marcus Smith for their Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa on Saturday.
Smith clashed heads with winger Vinaya Habosi during England's narrow 30-24 win against Fiji in Marseille last weekend.
The player underwent a head injury assessment and, despite passing the HIA, there is a fear the No 15 may have suffered a concussion which would rule him out of the match.
The 22-year-old Steward should provide a vital aerial presence for England as they aim to counter an anticipated high-ball barrage from the Springboks.
It is understood Leicester Tigers' Steward coming in for Smith will be the only amendment to the XV which started against Fiji.
Captain Owen Farrell is expected to lead England at fly-half, with George Ford once again set to be benched.
Rugby World Cup - remaining fixtures
Friday October 20
SEMI-FINAL - Argentina vs New Zealand (8pm, Paris)
Saturday October 21
SEMI-FINAL - England vs South Africa (8pm, Paris)
Friday October 27
3rd Place Play-off - Semi-Final 1 Runner-Up vs Semi-Final 2 Runner-Up (8pm, Paris)
Saturday October 28
FINAL - Semi-Final 1 Winner vs Semi-Final 2 Winner (8pm, Paris)