Owen Farrell to miss 2024 Six Nations for England and take break from international rugby for mental well-being

Owen Farrell has announced he has to take a break from international rugby

Owen Farrell has ruled himself out of the 2024 Six Nations after deciding to take a break from international rugby to prioritise his and his family's mental well-being.

The 32-year-old, who has won 112 Test caps for England, most recently captained his country to a third-place finish at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

His form and place in Steve Borthwick's starting side, in addition to his interaction with referees, has recently come in for scrutiny.

Farrell overtook Jonny Wilkinson as England's leading point scorer of all-time during the World Cup, while he has won a Six Nations Grand Slam (2016), two further Six Nations titles (2017, 2020) and two series victories vs Australia (2016, 2022). Farrell also toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

A statement via Farrell's club Saracens read: "Owen Farrell has decided to take a break from international rugby in order to prioritise his and his family's mental well-being.

"This means he will not be available for selection for the 2024 Six Nations.

"He will continue to play for Saracens and captain the club. As always, Owen will have the full support of everyone at the club."

England head coach Borthwick said: "Everyone at England Rugby is fully behind Owen's decision.

"Since making his debut, he has been an integral part of the England set up for over a decade and the demands on elite athletes are extremely challenging. He is an exemplary player, captain and leader and always gives his all for his country.

Farrell will continue to play for and captain his club Saracens

"It is with typical courage that Owen has made this decision to open up in this manner. Together with all of us at England Rugby, I will do everything I can to ensure that he has the support he requires going forward."