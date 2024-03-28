Kyle Sinckler and Lewis Ludlam to end England careers by joining Toulon in France's Top 14

England internationals Kyle Sinckler and Lewis Ludlam will join Toulon on on three-year deals next season, the French club's president Bernard Lemaitre said on Thursday.

Bristol Bears tighthead prop Sinckler, 31, made the last of his 68 appearances for England at last year's Rugby World Cup, having been omitted from Steve Borthwick's 2024 Six Nations squad.

Northampton Saints back-row Ludlam, 28, also featured at the World Cup, claiming his 25th and final cap in the third-place play-off against Argentina. He too did not feature in the Six Nations.

The pair's move to the three-time European Cup winners will rule them out of contention for England, with head coach Borthwick unable to select players based with clubs abroad under the RFU's current selection criteria.

"They [Kyle Sinckler, Lewis Ludlam] are two good signings who will complete our forward pack for many years," Lemaitre told AFP.

"They respond to the profiles we're looking for in our recruitment, we're trying to have higher expectations on mentality, behaviour and lifestyle of players like their impressive compatriot Dave Ribbans."

France-based players Ribbans, Henry Arundell (Racing 92), Jack Willis (Toulouse) and Joe Marchant (Stade Francais) are currently ineligible for England selection.

Toulon, who won the last of their four French titles in 2014, are coached by former France scrum-half Pierre Mignoni.

Sky Sports News have contacted Bristol Bears and Northampton Saints for comment.