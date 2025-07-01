George Ford: England fly-half 'unbelievably proud' ahead of 100th cap and Argentina challenge

George Ford says he is "unbelievably proud" to be on the cusp of picking up his 100th England cap ahead of facing Argentina on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Steve Borthwick's England face the Pumas in La Plata in the first of two Tests, with Ford currently sat on 99 Test caps.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ford said: "Obviously it will be an unbelievably proud moment for me and my family if it does happen. Just playing for England once was a dream when I was growing up as a kid.

"You never really think, even when you play once, that you'll get near 100. I'm looking forward to it, I'm excited to play in this team. I think the main thing for us is to make sure we have a great week and hopefully a successful game at the weekend.

"We understand the challenge that's ahead of us. Argentina are obviously in a great run of form, they're a great team to play against and we're away from home.

"It's a pretty hostile environment when you come here but it's incredible to play in. The plan for us is to be as well prepared as possible and impose our gameplan on them, and get a great result."

Image: Ford has picked up 99 Test caps for England since 2014

While England prepare in South America, 13 of Ford's international team-mates are with the British and Irish Lions on their tour of Australia.

Ford - who has never toured as a Lion despite a decorated career with England - says he has been watching on, but not with envy, rather just with interest.

"The boys have been watching every Lions game on TV so far. It's obviously a big interest to us, we've got a load of England lads over there who we're supporting and wanting the best for them.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the second game of the 2025 tour as the British and Irish Lions defeated Western Force

"It will be intriguing to watch the games against Australia, but having said that we've got enough on our plate here as well to make sure we're ready for the two Tests against Argentina.

"I've been in touch with a few, obviously my club team-mates Luke Cowan-Dickie and Tom Curry. They're enjoying it, I think they're happy to be in Australia now to get the tour up and running. They're all obviously trying to put their best case forward with whatever game time you get.

"It's not something I play the game for, really, recognition. I play the game to get the respect of my own team-mates, my coaches and the team I'm playing in.

Image: The likes of Ford and Jamie George missed out on British and Irish Lions selection

"What I pride myself on is being as consistent as I possibly can, to be the best person to try and win at the weekend. If we do that, then I've done my job. Rather than the individual stuff, it's seeing how many times we've been part of a winning team, that's what I'll remember when I finish my career.

"I always feel unbelievably honoured and privileged to represent England whenever I get the chance to do so. No matter what the situation is, whether there's a Lions tour going on beside it or not, it's still the same feeling representing England.

"We play Argentina this weekend and we're doing our upmost to make sure it's a successful time for us as well, which is why we're all here. We're all proud to do that."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia exclusively live on Sky Sports this summer

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.