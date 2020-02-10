Jonny Gray: Scotland lock ruled out of Six Nations through hand injury

Jonny Gray was injured in Scotland's Calcutta Cup defeat to England on Saturday

Scotland lock Jonny Gray will miss the remainder of the Six Nations because of a hand injury.

The Glasgow forward started in both of Scotland's opening two bonus-point defeats of the campaign, including the 13-6 loss against England at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Scotland visit Italy on February 22 before a home Test against France on March ahead of Gregor Townsend's squad finishing the campaign in Cardiff against Wales on March 14.

A statement by Scottish Rugby read: "Scotland lock Jonny Gray will play no further part in the Six Nations after sustaining a hand injury in the Calcutta Cup match against England.

"The Glasgow player, who won his 57th cap on Saturday, will return to his club for ongoing care and assessment."

Townsend can call on Edinburgh duo Grant Gilchrist and Ben Toolis or Gloucester's Alex Craig in the absence of Gray, who has partnered Glasgow team-mate Scott Cummings in the opening two Six Nations matches.

Gray, 25, will join Premiership side Exeter on a two-year deal this summer ahead of next season after spending eight years at Glasgow, where he started his professional career.