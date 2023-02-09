Scotland vs Wales Six Nations: Zander Fagerson returns at tighthead in only change after victory against England

Zander Fagerson has returned to start at tighthead prop in the only change to Gregor Townsend's Scotland squad to face Wales in Round 2 of the Six Nations.

Fagerson's return sees experienced campaigner WP Nel drop to the bench, and Simon Berghan drop out of the squad, with the remainder of the starting XV and replacements the same.

Duhan van der Merwe's double saw Scotland make it three Calcutta Cup wins in a row for the first time since 1972 as they beat England 29-23 in last week's Six Nations encounter at Twickenham.

A talented back division of full-back Stuart Hogg, wings Kyle Steyn and Van der Merwe, centres Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu, fly-half Finn Russell, and scrum-half Ben White will look for consistency in performances which has so often alluded Scotland in recent years.

Duhan van der Merwe shone on the wing for Scotland vs England at Twickenham

In the forward pack, loosehead Pierre Schoeman and hooker George Turner partner Fagerson in the front row, while Richie Gray and Grant Gilchrist are partnered again in the second row.

The back row is skipper Jamie Ritchie at blindside flanker, Luke Crosbie at openside, and Matt Fagerson - brother of returnee prop Zander - at No 8.

The replacements, aside from Nel, read the same: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, Jonny Gray and Jack Dempsey as forwards cover; George Horne, Blair Kinghorn and Chris Harris as backs cover.

Gregor Townsend has kept things largely the same as Scotland seek consistency

The last two Six Nations campaigns have seen Scotland beat England on the opening day, only to suffer defeat at the hands of Wales in Round 2, and quell momentum and title ambitions.

This year, with Wales well beaten at home to Ireland in Cardiff last year, is perhaps Scotland's best opportunity to build momentum in a way they have failed to for many years.

Townsend's squad are high on confidence, and with home advantage in Edinburgh too.

Scotland: 15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Kyle Steyn, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ben White; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Richie Gray, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 6 Jamie Ritchie (c), 7 Luke Crosbie, 8 Matt Fagerson

Replacements: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Jamie Bhatti, 18 WP Nel, 19 Jonny Gray, 20 Jack Dempsey, 21 George Horne, 22 Blair Kinghorn, 23 Chris Harris.