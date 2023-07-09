Stuart Hogg: Scotland's record try-scorer to retire from rugby immediately

Hogg initially expected to retire after the World Cup this autumn

Scotland's record try-scorer Stuart Hogg has announced his retirement from rugby union with immediate effect.

Hogg had originally intended to finish his career after this autumn's World Cup but has now 'with great sadness' conceded defeat in his battle to be fit for the tournament.

The 31-year-old full-back, who represented his country at two World Cups, became their all-time leading try-scorer in 2021 and collected his 100th international cap against Ireland earlier this year.

Stuart Hogg won exactly 100 caps for Scotland

Hogg featured on three British & Irish Lions tours and enjoyed success at club level with Glasgow Warriors before moving to Exeter Chiefs, where he won both the Premiership and European Champions Cup.

He said: "With great sadness and an enormous amount of pride, I am announcing my immediate retirement from playing rugby.

"I fought with everything I had to make the Rugby World Cup but this time my body has not been able to do the things I wanted and needed it to do.

"We knew this day would come eventually, I just never thought it would be this soon.

"It's hard to put into words just how much of an impact the game has had on my life. I have given my body and heart to rugby.

"I will be forever grateful to this amazing community and cannot wait to begin my journey as a proud supporter of the team."

Hogg, who came off the bench to make his full international debut against Wales during the 2012 Six Nations, went on to score against France in his first start at Murrayfield.

He was appointed Scotland captain in 2020, leading the team to their first win in Wales for 18 years and the following year, their first success against England at Twickenham since 1983.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said: "We would like to wish him all the best in his retirement. He has been an outstanding player for Scotland and has had a career lit up with so many achievements, highlights and special memories.

"I have had the pleasure of coaching Stuart for the majority of his career, and he was a joy to work with and watch on the training field and in games.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend (R) described Hogg as 'a joy to work with and watch'

"He had a love for so many aspects of the game, and not only got joy from taking on defenders with ball in hand but also putting his team-mates into space.

"His basic skills and speed set him apart from other players, and it has been an amazing effort to play Test rugby for the past 11 years.

"To reach 100 caps this year was fitting and just reward for a career that has seen him represent the British & Irish Lions and win trophies both domestically and at a European level."