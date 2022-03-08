Johnny Sexton: Ireland captain confirms he will retire following 2023 Rugby World Cup after signing new contract extension

Johnny Sexton made his international debut against Fiji in November 2009 and has represented Ireland at three Rugby World Cups

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has confirmed he will retire following the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France after signing an IRFU contract extension.

Sexton has represented Ireland at three Rugby World Cup competitions already, at the 2011, 2015 and 2019 editions.

The 36-year-old recently hit the milestone of 500 Six Nations Championship points and has made 103 international appearances so far during his career.

"Yeah, finished, 2023 World Cup," he said. "I'm delighted to be able to say it.

"I've been beating around the bush for six months, always nervous talking about the World Cup when you weren't guaranteed to be there.

"But I just want to make the most of this last 18 months of my career, and go out on the top.

It's up to me now to work hard and get the body and mind in the best shape possible, and attack the last 18 months."

Sexton is a two-time British and Irish Lions tourist. He has won three Six Nations titles with Ireland and four Heineken Champions Cup titles with Leinster.

"I'd say when I do retire, I'll miss everything about the game," he added.

"It's an absolute dream to do what I've done and to do it for so long is incredible. I pinch myself every day.

"I'm just very grateful to keep it going. When I hang up the boots I'll be like a lost puppy for the first while, but I'll find something else to throw myself into, golf maybe?".

Sexton is set to captain Ireland in this weekend's Six Nations meeting with England and says he is relishing the opportunity to take part in yet another World Cup.

"I always said that if I am enjoying my rugby and the Ireland and Leinster set-ups believe I can add value to the environment, then it would be an easy decision to sign another contract," Sexton said.

"There is some great talent coming through at Leinster at present and I am excited about the prospect of competing at a fourth World Cup with Ireland and the potential for growth in this group between now and then."

David Nucifora, the IRFU's performance director, added: "Johnny's performances continue to be of the highest standard and he remains an integral member of the Ireland and Leinster squads."

"He has always been a leader on the field and in the past two years since taking on the Ireland captaincy his leadership off it has been top class. Johnny is a generational player and we are delighted that he has extended to 2023."