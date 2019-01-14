Wales' Taulupe Faletau set to miss Six Nations with broken arm

Wales forward Taulupe Faletau is set to miss the Six Nations after suffering a second broken arm in the space of four months, Sky Sports News understands.

Faletau sustained the injury in his first game back for Bath, after fracturing his forearm in October last year, in a 18-16 European Champions Cup win over the Wasps.

Sky Sports News understands the injury is a new break and not a recurrence of that fracture from 2018.

A medical assessment on Monday revealed the extent of the 28-year-old's injury and the Bath player is expected to be out for eight weeks.

The news comes after Bath's director of rugby said Faletau was in good shape to take his place in the Wales' squad for the Six Nations.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland will name his squad on Tuesday. They play France in their opening match on February 1.