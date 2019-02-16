Dan Biggar expected to be available for Wales showdown against England

Dan Biggar in action for Northampton against Sale

Northampton boss Chris Boyd expects Dan Biggar to be available for Wales' showdown with England, despite the fly-half suffering an injury as the Saints thrashed Sale 67-17.

Boyd's side scored nine tries against the Sharks at Franklin's Gardens, with Biggar's departure after 20 minutes failing to prevent the hosts from registering a comprehensive Gallagher Premiership success.

Biggar limped off with his knee heavily strapped but Northampton were undaunted, scoring four tries before the break to make sure of the bonus point.

Saints' director of rugby Boyd said: "Dan came out of the Wales against Italy game with a really low grade medial collateral ligament injury. He was keen to play,

"He took a tiny tweak on that and in view of his involvement next weekend, there was some pressure from England to leave him out there!

Biggar walks off the field after being injured

"It was precautionary and he just irritated what was a minor thing. I don't see much in that at all. He could have stayed on but at that stage we thought we'd bring him off."

Asked if Biggar would be fit to face England in next Saturday's Guinness Six Nations showdown in Cardiff, Boyd added: "I'd think so. I'm not a medical man but I can't see any reason why he can't be."