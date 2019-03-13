3:58 Will Greenwood says the Six Nations is in Wales' hands Will Greenwood says the Six Nations is in Wales' hands

Will Greenwood says Warren Gatland could be remembered as Wales' greatest coach as his side aim for a record-breaking third Six Nations Grand Slam under the Kiwi.

Wales are the only unbeaten side left in the tournament, but this week they face defending champions Ireland who have a slender chance of winning the title if they win by a big margin in Cardiff and England lose to Scotland.

However, if Wales are victorious they will win the tournament, and it will be a record for Gatland as he would become the first coach in the Five and Six Nations era to win three Grand Slams.

"[Gatland] has the ability to go down as the greatest Welsh coach of all time," Greenwood told Sky Sports News. "When you consider some of the class players they've had and some of the great teams they've had historically, it's a testament to what he's done in Wales.

Warren Gatland will take charge of his final Six Nations match as Wales coach this weekend

"He delivers a gameplan that's remarkably simple. We've always talked about the fact that he could almost send the gameplan to the opposition coaches - he doesn't care.

"He often names his teams early, he doesn't buy into all that stuff, and just goes 'We're going to dominate the gainline; we're going to send people up the middle, round the corner and when you come at us we're going to stop you dead, we're going to get up off the floor and we're going to do it again'.

"Gatland's talked about a side forgetting how to lose; they've got a coach who just knows how to win. He knows how to set his team up, he knows how to communicate with them, and he knows how to get them ready for kick-off at an appropriate time and go out and deliver massive, massive performances."

Wales came from behind to beat France in the opening week, and were victorious against England in Round 3, but their nerviest win came last week where they had to survive a fightback from Scotland at Murrayfield. Greenwood says the players are to be applauded for their performances under pressure in Edinburgh.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones receives the Doddie Weir trophy from Princess Anne

"They didn't take their points at the back end of the first half, like England didn't in Cardiff. The difference was when Scotland then came with their counter-surge, as Wales did against England, England couldn't hold out - Wales could.

"Players like Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Hadleigh Parkes - who was a Welsh version of Terry Butcher; bloodied, headbanded and just throwing himself at these Scottish trains that were charging towards him - they were spectacular."

This weekend's game sees Joe Schmidt's Ireland - who are struggling in comparison with their dominance in 2018 - head to the Welsh capital with a bit of momentum after they saw off France in Dublin last week.

"It's going to be a humdinger of a game because Ireland have not been at their best," said the 2003 World Cup winner.

"But this is an opportunity to say 'the Irish bandwagon is back and ready to roll for the World Cup'. They looked unbelievably powerful for about 50 minutes of the game against France last week.

"The reality is, Wales... the Championship is in their hands."