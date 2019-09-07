Rhys Patchell forced off in Wales' final World Cup warm-up match with head injury
Last Updated: 07/09/19 4:41pm
Wales have suffered an injury scare just weeks before the World Cup after Rhys Patchell was forced off during their Test match against Ireland.
The 26-year-old fly-half left the pitch during the first half at the Aviva Stadium for a head-injury assessment after colliding with CJ Stander.
He was replaced by Dan Biggar and did not return to the match.
Patchell has endured an injury-hit campaign, suffering concussion and hamstring issues, and was making his first Test start in over a year against Ireland on Saturday.
The Scarlets player only secured his place in Wales' 31-man World Cup squad after an impressive try-scoring performance in last week's defeat to Ireland in Cardiff.
Warren Gatland is already without first-choice fly-half Gareth Anscombe, who sustained a serious knee injury during Wales' first World Cup warm-up match against England last month and will miss the tournament in Japan.
Wales begin their World Cup campaign against Georgia on September 23.