Rhys Patchell forced off in Wales' final World Cup warm-up match with head injury

Rhys Patchell was making his first Test start since June 2018 on Saturday

Wales have suffered an injury scare just weeks before the World Cup after Rhys Patchell was forced off during their Test match against Ireland.

The 26-year-old fly-half left the pitch during the first half at the Aviva Stadium for a head-injury assessment after colliding with CJ Stander.

He was replaced by Dan Biggar and did not return to the match.

Patchell collided with Ireland's CJ Stander before leaving the field

Patchell has endured an injury-hit campaign, suffering concussion and hamstring issues, and was making his first Test start in over a year against Ireland on Saturday.

The Scarlets player only secured his place in Wales' 31-man World Cup squad after an impressive try-scoring performance in last week's defeat to Ireland in Cardiff.

Warren Gatland is already without first-choice fly-half Gareth Anscombe, who sustained a serious knee injury during Wales' first World Cup warm-up match against England last month and will miss the tournament in Japan.

Wales begin their World Cup campaign against Georgia on September 23.