George North ready for France Six Nations challenge, says Wayne Pivac

George North received some criticism for his performance in Wales' defeat to Ireland

Wales boss Wayne Pivac says that George North has "got the bit between his teeth" ahead of Saturday's Six Nations clash with France in Cardiff.

The Ospreys wing has enjoyed a stunning Wales career, scoring 40 tries in 93 Tests, with only Shane Williams with more tries to his name for his country.

Despite that pedigree, though, North came in for criticism from some pundits as he struggled to make an impact when Wales lost 24-14 to Ireland in Dublin 12 days ago.

"George has been one of the best," Pivac said. "If I have to pick [Wales'] top five trainers, he is right up there.

"He is working really hard, communicating well and is a senior guy in the group. We are encouraging that.

"I expect a big game from George on the weekend. I know he's very keen to get out there and play well.

"Certainly, with any of the squad, their performances aren't through lack of hard work, want and desire. He is certainly showing that, and if he wasn't, he wouldn't be selected.

"George has trained very well this week. He has got the bit between his teeth. There are a few people out there who have given him a bit of criticism, but he has played 90-odd Tests and he has 40 tries.

"He is a handful when on it. It's our job to get him involved in the game, and we are looking to do that as much as we can."

France and Ireland are the only two countries who can still win the Grand Slam this season.

#WALvFRA TEAM 👥 Two changes to Wales' starting XV with Gareth Davies and Ross Moriarty included 🔵⚪🔴 Cyfle mawr i ail reng di-gap Will Rowlands o'r fainc yn erbyn Les Bleus.



📰 - https://t.co/agBHaGAXXI #HWFN pic.twitter.com/7NhYu6P9bZ — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 20, 2020

Les Bleus have not won a Six Nations game in Cardiff since 2010 but they will arrive with former Wales defence expert Shaun Edwards in their coaching ranks.

Pivac added: "You've got a coach in there who knows this ground [Principality Stadium] inside out. He's had a lot of success there.

"No doubt he will be getting into them and trying to build their confidence. They are a good side, and we've seen that.

"The last few years have indicated there is nothing between both teams.

"They've got some world-class players in their team. To win championships you've got to have world-class players, and they've got a few of those, so they are going to be very dangerous."