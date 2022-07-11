Wales' Test series decider in South Africa vs Springboks: How to watch live on Sky Sports
Wales' deciding Test against South Africa is exclusively live on Sky Sports on Saturday; coverage on starts at 3:30pm on Sky Sports Action with kick-off at 4:05pm; the match is part of a bumper day with Ireland, England and Scotland all playing deciding Tests on Sky Sports
Everything you need to know and how to watch Wales' deciding Test in South Africa, exclusively live on Sky Sports this Saturday.
When is Wales' remaining fixture?
South Africa vs Wales in Cape Town - Saturday, July 16 - live on Sky Sports Action from 3.30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)
- Late penalty denies Wales | Biggar: Missed opportunity
- Late drama as Wales win in SA for first time | Pivac: We're in the race
How can I watch it?
What's happened so far?
A late Damian Willemse penalty denied Wales a stunning victory over South Africa, as the world champions edged a thrilling first Test 32-29 in Pretoria.
Wales then made history with a first-ever victory over the Springboks on South African soil in the second Test. Gareth Anscombe's late conversion delivered the deciding points after Josh Adams had crossed for a try late on.
South Africa had led 12-6 with just four minutes left to play.
Who is in Wales' squad?
Wayne Pivac named Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate and George North in squad for this tour, with Dan Biggar remaining as captain.
Lydiate (knee) and North (knee) returned after lengthy spells out injured. There are also four uncapped players named as Cardiff back-row James Ratti and Leicester Tigers back-row Tommy Reffell are included.
Scarlets prop Harri O'Connor was a late call-up to provide cover for Tomas Francis (back niggle).
Saracens prop Sam Wainwright replaced injured Leon Brown in the 34-man squad.
Experienced centre Jonathan Davies is a notable omission, while there are also no places for flanker Jac Morgan, Seb Davies, Callum Sheedy, Rhys Webb or Owen Lane.
Forwards (19): Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Dewi Lake, Sam Parry, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Harri O'Connor, Sam Wainwright, Adam Beard, Will Rowlands, Alun Wyn Jones, Ben Carter, Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi, James Ratti, Taulupe Faletau, Taine Basham, Tommy Reffell.
Backs (14): Gareth Davies, Kieran Hardy, Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar (c), Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell, George North, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Johnny Williams, Josh Adams, Alex Cuthbert, Louis Rees-Zammit, Liam Williams.
Bumper week of rugby on Sky Sports
As well as Wales' deciding Test on Saturday, Sky Sports are showing the series deciders taking place for Ireland in New Zeeland, England in Australia and Scotland in Argentina.
There's also another match against the Maori All Blacks for Ireland on Tuesday morning.
Tuesday, July 12
Maori All Blacks vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 8am (kick off at 8.05am)
Saturday, July 16
New Zealand vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)
Australia vs England - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)
South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)
Argentina vs Scotland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)