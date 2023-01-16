Wales Six Nations squad: Alun Wyn Jones and Liam Williams return to panel as Warren Gatland resists overhaul | Ken Owens named as captain

Ken Owens has been named as Warren Gatland's captain

Returning Wales head coach Warren Gatland has named Alun Wyn Jones and Liam Williams in his 37-player squad for the Six Nations, with Ken Owens handed the captaincy for the tournament.

Dewi Lake also returns to the squad with Leon Brown, Rhys Carre, Rhys Patchell, Aaron Wainwright, Rhys Webb and Owen Williams also recalled.

Big names such as Dan Biggar, Leigh Halfpenny and Taulupe Faletau are included, with Rhodri Jones, Rhys Priestland and Jonathan Davies all missing out.

Nicky Smith and Morgan Morris also miss out on a call up after impressive campaigns for Ospreys, with prop Gareth Thomas favoured by Gatland.

Alun Wyn Jones is named in Warren Gatland's side after missing the Autumn Nations Series

Gatland has also chosen to bring some youthful faces into the side with the uncapped Rhys Davies, Keiran Williams, Mason Grady and Teddy Williams all called up.

Wales Six Nations squad - forwards Rhys Carre (Cardiff Rugby 17 caps) Wyn Jones (Scarlets - 45 caps) Gareth Thomas (Ospreys - 17 caps) Dewi Lake (Ospreys - 8 caps) Ken Owens (Scarlets - 86 caps), Captain Bradley Roberts (Dragons - 3 caps) Leon Brown (Dragons - 22 caps Tomas Francis (Ospreys - 67 caps) Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby - 45 caps) Adam Beard (Ospreys - 41 caps) Rhys Davies (Ospreys - uncapped) Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs - 1 cap) Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys - 155 caps) Teddy Williams (Cardiff Rugby - uncapped) Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby - 95 caps) Jac Morgan (Ospreys - 6 caps) Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers - 4 caps) Justin Tipuric (Scarlets - 89 caps) Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs - 3 caps) Aaron Wainwright (Dragons - 36 caps)

Upon naming his squad, Gatland admitted he has named more players than he usually would, but that his decision-making has been impacted by the upcoming World Cup as well as his side putting their best foot forward in the Six Nations.

"We've some youngsters that have come in and then we've some older very experienced players that we need to manage," Gatland said.

"It's looking at the whole element for the squad and how we get the balance right, because that's definitely going to be a challenge over the next 10 months.

Wales Six Nations squad - backs Kieran Hardy (Scarlets - 16 caps) Rhys Webb (Ospreys - 36 caps) Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby - 40 caps) Dan Biggar (Toulon - 103 caps) Rhys Patchell (Scarlets - 21 caps) Owen Williams (Ospreys - 3 caps) Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby - uncapped) Joe Hawkins (Ospreys - 1 cap) George North (Ospreys - 109 caps) Nick Tompkins (Saracens - 25 caps) Keiran Williams (Ospreys - uncapped) Josh Adams Alex Cuthbert Rio Dyer Leigh Halfpenny Liam Williams

Justin Tipuric and Biggar have been recent captains for the Welsh side but Gatland has opted for the vastly experienced Owens.

"Ken's incredibly experienced and a passionate Welshman - it means a lot to him to play for Wales. He's also very popular with the players," Gatland said of the hooker.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Warren Gatland says he wouldn't have taken the Wales job if he felt he couldn't make a difference and looks ahead to the World Cup. Warren Gatland says he wouldn't have taken the Wales job if he felt he couldn't make a difference and looks ahead to the World Cup.

"He came back from injury and was absolutely outstanding during the autumn campaign. Probably, if you're picking a team at the moment he's the number one in that position. But he's going to have some competition with Dewi and Bradley as well which is going to be great."

Gatland was reappointed as Wales head coach following the sacking of Wayne Pivac in December, a disastrous Autumn Nations Series campaign, which included a home defeat against Georgia, prompting an internal review from Welsh Rugby Union.

Wales' Six Nations fixtures vs Ireland - Saturday February 4 (Cardiff)

vs Scotland - Saturday February 11 (Murrayfield)

vs England - Saturday February 25 (Cardiff)

vs Italy - Saturday March 11 (Rome)

vs France - Saturday March 18 (Stade de France)

Wales get their Six Nations campaign under way at home against Ireland on February 4 before a trip to Scotland (11 February) for their second match.

They then face England at home (25 February) before heading to Italy (11 March) and France (18 March) for their final two ties.

Gatland considered ripping up squad | Too late to leave out players in mid-30s

Despite naming the likes of Wyn Jones and Halfpenny in his side, Gatland admitted that he considered a complete overhaul of his squad, leaving players in their mid-30s out.

However, he explained that it was "too late" to cope without their experience heading into the Six Nations.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We hear from Wales Rugby Coach Warren Gatland's plan on balancing his side for the Six Nations on making sure he gives enough opportunity to younger players as older players with more caps. We hear from Wales Rugby Coach Warren Gatland's plan on balancing his side for the Six Nations on making sure he gives enough opportunity to younger players as older players with more caps.

"There will be quite a significant change in the squad post-World Cup," said Gatland.

"I think the challenge for us is how do we balance a number of older players, who have been around for the last few years and continue to be part of the squad- how many changes do you make?

"I think that is reflected in the squad that we have picked.

"Yeah I did [contemplate not picking them].

"It was something that needed to be done earlier and we are running out of time so some of that experience needs to be in that squad to help those youngsters that are coming through that haven't got a lot of caps to their name."

Thomas joins Gatland's coaching team

Within the Six Nations squad announcement, Gatland also confirmed former Worcester head coach Jonathan Thomas as the final member of his coaching team.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Thomas, who won 67 Wales caps between 2003 and 2011, will have responsibility for the contact area.

He joins fellow assistant coaches Alex King, Jonathan Humphreys, Mike Forshaw and Neil Jenkins.

Speaking about his appointment Thomas said: "I'm delighted and honoured to be part of the coaching team.

"As a passionate Welshman my dream and ambition growing up was to play for Wales.

"Since finishing playing and going into coaching my ambition has been to become part of the international coaching set up."

Wales' 37-player 2023 Six Nations squad

Forwards (20): Rhys Carre (Cardiff Rugby 17 caps), Wyn Jones (Scarlets - 45 caps), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys - 17 caps), Dewi Lake (Ospreys - 8 caps), Ken Owens (Scarlets - 86 caps), Captain Bradley Roberts (Dragons - 3 caps), Leon Brown (Dragons - 22 caps), Tomas Francis (Ospreys - 67 caps), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby - 45 caps), Adam Beard (Ospreys - 41 caps), Rhys Davies (Ospreys - uncapped), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs - 1 cap), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys - 155 caps), Teddy Williams (Cardiff Rugby - uncapped), Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby - 95 caps), Jac Morgan (Ospreys - 6 caps), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers - 4 caps), Justin Tipuric (Scarlets - 89 caps), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs - 3 caps), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons - 36 caps).

Backs (17): Kieran Hardy (Scarlets - 16 caps), Rhys Webb (Ospreys - 36 caps), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby - 40 caps), Dan Biggar (Toulon - 103 caps), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets - 21 caps), Owen Williams (Ospreys - 3 caps), Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby - uncapped), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys - 1 cap), George North (Ospreys - 109 caps), Nick Tompkins (Saracens - 25 caps), Keiran Williams (Ospreys - uncapped), Josh Adams (Cardiff - 44 caps), Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys - 55 caps), Rio Dyer (Dragons - 3 caps), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets - 97 caps), Liam Williams (Cardiff - 81 caps).