Welsh Rugby Union member clubs vote in favour of major governance reforms

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Geraint Hughes explains how Welsh rugby will change after the WRU member clubs voted overwhelmingly in favour of major governance reforms Geraint Hughes explains how Welsh rugby will change after the WRU member clubs voted overwhelmingly in favour of major governance reforms

Welsh Rugby Union member clubs voted overwhelmingly in favour of major governance reforms at an extraordinary general meeting on Sunday.

Of the 252 votes cast either at the Princess Royal Theatre in Port Talbot or by proxy, only seven did not vote in favour, meaning the 75 per cent majority needed was comfortably exceeded.

The WRU will now appoint an independent non-executive director (INED) as chair and recruit two further new INEDs to its 12-person board, doubling the total number of independent representatives to six, with the overall aspiration to ensure at least five directors are women.

Interim chief executive Nigel Walker said: "This is just the beginning of a journey which will see the trust and faith of a nation in Welsh rugby restored and revitalised."

The meeting was chaired by WRU president Gerald Davies who called it 'quorate' well ahead of an 11am start, with the 95-attendee threshold (to make any vote valid) also easily met.

The EGM also heard from WRU chair Ieuan Evans, chair of the WRU's community game board John Manders and Walker, with company secretary Rhodri Lewis overseeing proceedings alongside independent scrutineer Jonathan Rhodes.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"I'm delighted with the support members have shown for the board's recommendation today," said Evans, who set out his stated mission to modernise the governance of the WRU in his New Year address at the start of 2023, just a few weeks after his own election.

"We now have a line in the sand from which we intend to move forward purposefully, swiftly and better prepared to serve Welsh rugby's needs. This is another historic day in the 142-year history of the WRU.

"Members have taken the opportunity to pay something forward of huge significance to our great rugby playing country's children… and its children's children."

In the new configuration four board members will still come from the WRU council which is entirely elected by member clubs, one of whom will be the community game board's chair.

The remaining two spots on the board will be filled by the WRU CEO and a new director role for someone who can support and further the women's game.

All changes will take place in context of the overall aspiration to ensure at least five directors are women.

The annual general meeting of the WRU, which will see a natural changing of the guard for a number of WRU council members takes place in November, and the WRU has already planned a timeline for appointments, with the new chair to come in first and the following processes to be completed before the end of 2023.