Italy make five changes for Australia clash

Jayden Hayward comes in at full-back for Italy

Italy head coach Conor O'Shea has made one change to his starting XV to face Australia on Saturday.

Jayden Hayward comes in for Luca Sperandio full-back as the Azzurri look to build on their win against Georgia.

Abraham Steyn continues to deputize for the injured Parisse at No. 8, while hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini keeps the captain's armband.

O'Shea says, "We have worked well ... we know that if we play our best rugby we can put them in difficulty. Against Georgia we got an important win, but our focus since last Sunday has only been on our next opponents."

Italy: 15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Tommaso Benvenuti, 13 Michele Campagnaro, 12 Tommaso Castello, 11 Mattia Bellini, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Tito Tebaldi, 1 Andrea Lovotti, 2 Leonardo Ghiraldini (c), 3 Simone Ferrari, 4 Alessandro Zanni, 5 Dean Budd, 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Jake Polledri, 8 Abraham Steyn.

Replacements: 16 Luca Bigi, 17 Cherif Traore', 18 Tiziano Pasquali, 19 Marco Fuser, 20 Johan Meyer, 21 Guglielmo Palazzani, 22 Carlo Canna, 23 Luca Morisi.