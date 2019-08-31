Harlequins' Danny Care ruled out for eight weeks with ankle injury

Danny Care will have ankle surgery after suffering an injury in pre-season

Quins have confirmed Care, who was recently left out of England's 31-man squad for the 2019 World Cup in Japan, will undergo surgery on the injury and expect him to be out for eight weeks.

Harlequins begin the new campaign at home to Bristol Bears in the Premiership Rugby Cup on September 20, before starting the Gallagher Premiership season away at Exeter Chiefs on October 19.

"We are disappointed to lose 'DC' for this period, he's a key member of the squad and a real talisman in our attack," said Harlequins Head of Rugby, Paul Gustard.

"Although we won't be able to utilise Danny's talents on the field, we will be able to lean heavily on his experience and character off the field in different capacities to ensure he still has a full role to play in the start of our campaign.

"Although we are disappointed and Danny's injury and imminent surgery means he won't be able to play at the start of the season, it does gives other members of the squad more opportunity to play.

"Niall Saunders has been electric and one of our stand-outs in pre-season, Martin Landajo arrives in the next couple of weeks and will prove to be a terrific addition to our squad.

"Additionally, we have the services of Charlie Mulchrone for the duration of the Rugby World Cup period.

Care was left out of Eddie Jones' England squad for the 2019 World Cup in Japan

"We play four Premiership Rugby Cup games followed by 15 weeks in a row of competitive Gallagher Premiership Rugby and Heineken Champions Cup fixtures, so no one player can play them all and I will rotate the squad.

"The Club will support 'DC' through his rehabilitation, and I am confident he will return faster than predicted and in excellent shape."

Harlequins have also confirmed hooker Elia Elia has sustained a hamstring injury in pre-season and will miss six to eight weeks.

However, they expect the 23-year-old to return in time for the start of the new campaign.