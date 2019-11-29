Mike Brown: Harlequins full-back could miss rest of season after knee surgery

Harlequins' Mike Brown is set to miss remainder of season

Harlequins and England full-back Mike Brown is unlikely to play again this season after being told he could not avoid surgery on a knee injury any longer.

Brown has tried to play through the issue but, after struggling through his club's last two matches, the decision was taken for him to go under the knife.

The operation is expected to see him miss at least six months and is a bitter blow for the 34-year-old, who has been concentrating on club rugby after he was not selected England's squad for the Rugby World Cup.

"Mike has tried hard to train and play over the last few weeks but unfortunately his situation has worsened," Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard said.

"It would be damaging to his long-term knee health if he continued to try and play. Losing Mike is a big loss to the squad.

"He is of course disappointed as ultimately he wants to compete and give his all to the shirt.

"Under the guidance of our outstanding medical team led by Mike Lancaster, allied to Browny's incredible attitude to improve and his diligence to rehab, I know he will do everything he can to return to play faster than anticipated.

"We will look to see how we can use Mike in other capacities to help the squad."