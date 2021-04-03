Mike Brown to leave Harlequins and join Newcastle Falcons at the end of the Premiership season

Mike Brown will leave Harlequins at the end of the season having made his debut for the club in 2005

Former England full-back Mike Brown is to leave Harlequins at the end of the season and join Premiership rivals Newcastle Falcons.

The 35-year-old has made a club-record 348 appearances and scored 98 tries for Quins, winning the 2012 Premiership and the 2011 European Challenge Cup.

He will end his long association with the club, having first made his debut in 2005, and take up a fresh challenge in Newcastle.

Drawn to the north east by the Falcons' style of play, Brown said: "I've enjoyed watching how the Falcons have performed this season since coming back up, and they've had some great results.

"They play with an uncompromising toughness and have got some real X-factor players, and when the time comes to join up with them in the summer I know I'll enjoy being part of it.

"I've spoken to people I know well about what Newcastle's set-up is like - guys like Luther Burrell and Nick Easter to name just a couple.

"They just talked about how it's a really tight-knit group of lads, and that the whole thing is centred around hard work, honesty and respect. I think that's all you can ask for as a player, and I'm really excited by the prospect of going up there and fitting into that culture."

Brown will call Kingston Park home from next season

Brown, who also earned 72 England caps, wants to end his stay at The Stoop in style.

He told Quins' website: "I want to take this opportunity to thank the people that have made my time during Quins a special part of my life.

"Firstly, to the fans that have supported me so fiercely I, and the team, have missed you hugely over the last few months and I hope I get the opportunity to play in front of you at The Stoop once again.



"I also want to thank the special people who gave me my chance as a young player. Hopefully, I've repaid that faith during my time in the Quarters to date and for the rest of this season.

"I've been fortunate enough to play alongside some great players, in some great teams, but more importantly I have met many great people during my time with Harlequins.

Brown is the record appearance holder for Harlequins

"While this will be a big change for me, I remain fully focused on continuing to give my all on the pitch alongside some great friends this season. This is a strong group and I fully believe we can achieve something great this year."

Speaking following the confirmation of Brown's departure at the end of the campaign, Quins general manager Billy Millard said: "On behalf of everyone at Harlequins, I want to thank Mike for everything he has done for the club over the better parts of two decades."