Worcester captain GJ Van Velze commits future to club on two-year deal

Worcester captain GJ van Velze has signed a new contract

Worcester captain GJ Van Velze has signed a new contract with the Gallagher Premiership club.

The Warriors announced that Van Velze, who joined Worcester from Northampton in 2014, has agreed a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old number eight has captained Worcester in all but one season since he arrived at Sixways, and recently made his 75th appearance for the club.

"I believe this season's squad is the strongest one we have ever had, and the team have shown tremendous progression on the pitch," he said.

"We are by no means the finished product, and I'm excited by the prospect of tackling the challenges ahead.

"I am also extremely grateful to the support staff who helped me during my year out with injury so I am delighted to have signed a new contract.

"The new owners have come in and have injected real passion and energy in the last couple of months and I am really excited about the seasons ahead and working hard alongside the players and coaches to help us reach our potential as a squad."