Worcester News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Pundits
  • On Sky TV
  • Score Centre
  • Sky Bet
  • Get Sky Sports
More from Rugby Union

Chris Pennell agrees Worcester contract extension

Last Updated: 07/01/19 5:14pm

Chris Pennell has prolonged his stay with Worcester
Chris Pennell has prolonged his stay with Worcester

Worcester full-back Chris Pennell has agreed a contract extension with the Gallagher Premiership club.

The Warriors announced Pennell, who was capped by England against New Zealand in 2014, has signed for two more years.

The 31-year-old has made more than 200 appearances for Worcester since progressing through the club's academy system in 2007.

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

"Chris has been an unbelievable servant of the club," Worcester rugby director Alan Solomons said. "He is a Warriors man to his boot-straps, and his contribution has been immense.

"He is an outstanding player, brilliant team man and serves on the leadership group. Perhaps, more importantly, he is an absolutely top-class bloke.

"We are extremely fortunate to have him here at Sixways, and it is terrific news that he is extending his stay with us."

Also See:

Trending

©2019 Sky UK