Chris Pennell agrees Worcester contract extension

Chris Pennell has prolonged his stay with Worcester

Worcester full-back Chris Pennell has agreed a contract extension with the Gallagher Premiership club.

The Warriors announced Pennell, who was capped by England against New Zealand in 2014, has signed for two more years.

The 31-year-old has made more than 200 appearances for Worcester since progressing through the club's academy system in 2007.

"Chris has been an unbelievable servant of the club," Worcester rugby director Alan Solomons said. "He is a Warriors man to his boot-straps, and his contribution has been immense.

"He is an outstanding player, brilliant team man and serves on the leadership group. Perhaps, more importantly, he is an absolutely top-class bloke.

"We are extremely fortunate to have him here at Sixways, and it is terrific news that he is extending his stay with us."