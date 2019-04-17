Worcester Warriors' Jonny Arr and Darren Barry to leave at end of season

Jonny Arr is leaving Worcester Warriors after 23 years at the club

Worcester Warriors duo Jonny Arr and Darren Barry will leave the club at the end of the season.

Scrum-half Arr has spent the last 23 years at the club after coming through the youth system, while lock Barry is moving to Newcastle Falcons next season having made 80 appearances for Worcester since joining from Cornish Pirates in 2015.

Arr has played 217 games for the Warriors since turning professional in 2007 and admits it will be wrench to leave Sixways.

"The immediate emotion is one of sadness that it is all going to come to an end," Arr told the club's official website.

"I have spent a huge portion of my life here. I have been playing rugby with a Worcester badge on my shirt since I was seven years of age.

"It has been a huge part of my life and that chapter is going to come to an end.

"I have got no thoughts of hanging up the boots yet. I am only 30, I would like to think that I can still offer a huge amount to a team out there.

"I will spend the short-term finding what opportunities are out there and which ones are a best-fit."

Darren Barry is leaving Sixways to join Newcastle Falcons

Barry also paid tribute to Worcester, who gave him the opportunity to play in the top division after honing his skills in the Championship.

"Worcester gave me the opportunity to play Premiership rugby for the first time. That is an ongoing highlight for me and it's something I appreciate," said Barry.

"I will be fully committed to doing the best I can for Warriors for the rest of this season.

➡️ Good luck to @DarrenBarry90 who will join Newcastle at the end of the season.



👉 https://t.co/fvBjSl9d1o pic.twitter.com/xTYEVF347O — Worcester Warriors ⚔️ (@WorcsWarriors) April 17, 2019

"I'm delighted that Newcastle Falcons came in for me and that I got a contract sorted out early."

Worcester play Gloucester at Sixways on April 28, followed by their final two fixtures away to Northampton and at home to Saracens.