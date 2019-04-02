Danny Cipriani signs contract extension with Gloucester

Danny Cipriani signed for Gloucester from Wasps last May

Danny Cipriani has ended speculation over his future by signing a contract extension with Gloucester.

The 31-year-old fly-half has enjoyed an impressive debut season with the Cherry and Whites, having joined from Wasps last summer, and was linked with a number of clubs including Bristol, Bath and Toulon.

However, he has agreed terms on a "new extended contract" that will keep him at Kingsholm.

The length of his new deal has yet to be revealed but Sky Sports News understands it is a three-year contract.

✍🏼 It's Official!



We are delighted to announce that @DannyCipriani87 has signed an extended deal with the Cherry and Whites 😁 pic.twitter.com/CUdtiXvPZw — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) April 2, 2019

Cipriani has scored 77 points in 19 appearances for Gloucester, including two tries, and his decision to stay in the Premiership means he can still be considered for England selection.

He won the last of his 16 caps during last summer's Test series against South Africa, making his first start in 10 years in the third-Test win over the Springboks in Cape Town, but was overlooked for both the autumn internationals and Six Nations and is behind Owen Farrell and George Ford in the fly-half pecking order.