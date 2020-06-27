Gloucester appoint George Skivington as new head coach

George Skivington will officially take charge of Gloucester on July 3

Gloucester have appointed George Skivington as their new head coach.

The former Wasps and Leicester Tigers lock leaves his position as London Irish forwards coach to take charge at Kingsholm.

He succeeds Johan Ackermann, who stood down from the post last month to take a coaching role at Japanese Top League side NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes.

Gloucester sit ninth in the Premiership table with four wins from 13 games

Skivington said: "I've been very impressed with everyone I've met at the club so far, and the vision they have for the club.

"What I particularly liked was how far-reaching the vision is, building from the academy, through the first team, and across the whole club. I can't wait to play my part in it.

"When I was playing, Gloucester was one of a couple of clubs that you never fancied visiting. We want to bring that feeling back to Kingsholm."

Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani voiced his approval of Skivington's appointment, tweeting: "This is the most exciting announcement of a head coach I've seen in rugby, foreword (sic) thinking.

"The type of man you build a club around. Very grateful I'll get to play out my last years under him."

Gloucester are in the process of overhauling their hierarchy, with David Humphreys stepping aside as the club's director of rugby.

They will not appoint a replacement, with Alex Brown placed in charge of recruitment after being promoted to the position of chief operating officer.

"I've had a look at the playing squad, and there are some really great players in there," said Skivington.

"It doesn't need rebuilding, but there are obviously one or two areas that need some work.

"When Gloucester has been successful it's always been built on having a formidable pack. We need make sure we have a pack that has the kind of reputation that it used to have.

"When we do that, with the skill and pace of the backs we have at the club, we're going to start getting the results we want again."