Danny Cipriani leaves Gloucester with immediate effect; club announces Adam Hastings will join next season

Danny Cipriani says he has 'mixed emotions' about leaving Gloucester

Danny Cipriani has left Gloucester with immediate effect, with the club announcing they have signed Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings for next season.

Cipriani, 33, tweeted on Tuesday: "After much deliberation. I have decided to leave Gloucester. I have mixed emotions about it. I am sad to leave a great club, but I'm excited for the challenges I have ahead. I am so proud of what we have built together, and I have enjoyed working with every one."

Gloucester confirmed the news with a statement shortly thereafter, with head coach George Skivington saying: "Danny has been playing at the top of his game for over a decade now, his reputation in the game is undisputed.

"It has been a pleasure to have been a part of Danny's career at Gloucester and I wish him well for his next challenge."

Cipriani signed for Gloucester in May 2018, and agreed a new deal last year which would have seen him remain at the club until 2022, but he has not been involved in competitive action for the west country club this term.

Within an hour of confirming Cipriani's departure, Gloucester announced Hastings' signing from Glasgow Warriors for next season.

Scotland's Adam Hastings (centre) during a Six Nations match against Wales

Skivington said: "We are really pleased to welcome Adam to Gloucester for next season. He has matured as a player impeccably over the last couple of years and developed into a top international fly-half.

"The most exciting part for us is that he has still got plenty of room for development as well.

"He has now built up a considerable amount of domestic and international experience, which will prove invaluable to the squad."

Hastings, who has played 22 times for Scotland, said: "I'm really looking forward to linking up with Gloucester next season.

Cipriani has played twice for England under Eddie Jones

"The vision that George and Alex [Brown] presented to me was an opportunity too good to turn down, and I'm eager to play my part in a bright future for the Club.

"There's still plenty more rugby ahead of me this season, but when the time comes, I look forward to pulling on the Cherry and White."

Cipriani scored 128 points in 44 appearances for Gloucester, and was named Premiership player of the season in the 2018-19 season.

The former Wasps No 10, who has only played twice for England since Eddie Jones took over at the end of the 2015 World Cup, did not say whether he had signed for another club