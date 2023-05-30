London Irish: RFU to meet again over Gallagher Premiership club's takeover deadline extension

London Irish players were paid late in April

London Irish face a further wait to find out if they will be granted an extension to a takeover deadline after the RFU deferred the decision by 24 hours.

The club have been in talks with an American consortium over a takeover and earlier this month were given an initial deadline of May 30 by the RFU for one of two conditions to be met.

The governing body had stipulated that either the takeover had to be completed and approved by that date or for the club to produce evidence it could be funded and operated throughout next season, with failure to meet either condition risking them being suspended from the top flight.

The RFU's Club Financial Viability Group met on Tuesday evening, where it noted the conditions set by English rugby union's governing body had not been met and considered the application for an extension to the deadline.

It was agreed to defer the decision for 24 hours to establish if the club is able to honour the commitment it has made to staff that they will be paid for the month of May, otherwise it will be withdrawn from the Gallagher Premiership. The group will meet again on Wednesday evening.

An American consortium in discussions to take control of the club has yet to provide proof of funds to the RFU, as well as other documentation needed for the purchase to be approved. Players had previously been told to sit tight in the hope that the takeover by the US consortium is nearing completion.

Irish, whose fifth-placed finish was their best since the 2008/09 season, are hoping to avoid following in the footsteps of Wasps and Worcester, who both went into administration late in 2022 and were expelled from the league.

If the takeover goes through, they will avoid becoming the third club to be kicked out of the English Premiership on financial grounds in seven months.

Irish, who since 2020 have played their home games at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium, are £30m in debt and last year owner Mick Crossan said he would sell the club for £1, if he could.

Employees of the club received their April pay a week late and the club had to cover their salaries, with payments eventually going through two days prior to their final match of the Premiership season against Exeter Chiefs. The players also demanded proof that their insurance premiums had been covered before taking to the field for that match.

It is understood that Irish players have already begun making contingency plans for next season, should the club be in breach of their contracts. Under RFU rules, players can leave their clubs for free if they are not paid within 14 days of their scheduled payment date of wages.

The RFU's club financial viability working group had a meeting scheduled on Tuesday evening before making a recommendation to the RFU board.

The official RFU announcement is expected on Wednesday.