Jimmy Gopperth, Ashley Johnson, Tommy Taylor, Ben Harris and Simon McIntyre sign new Wasps deals

Jimmy Gopperth, Ashley Johnson, Tommy Taylor, Ben Harris and Simon McIntyre have agreed new contracts with Wasps.

New Zealand-born Gopperth arrived at the Ricoh Arena in 2015 and has scored 771 points in 78 appearances for the club, but has yet to appear this season as an ACL injury has seen him sidelined for four months.

Hooker Johnson has been with Wasps since 2012, scoring 38 tries in 175 games, while loosehead prop Harris joined the club ahead of the 2017/18 season and has gone on to play 65 times for Wasps.

Loosehead prop McIntyre moved to Wasps in 2011 from Sale Sharks and has enjoyed eight seasons with the Black and Gold, racking up 153 appearances.

England international Taylor, 27, is another who made the switch from Sale back in 2016, with the hooker having played 41 times for Wasps.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young told the club's official website: "Both Jimmy and Ashley are fantastic athletes who give absolutely everything when they pull on the Black and Gold and their experience across the board is crucial, not only in matches, but in helping develop some of our younger players.

"They have both given an awful lot to the Club and to have them extend their stays at the Ricoh is a huge coup.

"Si, Tommy and Ben have all been tremendous performers in the front row in recent seasons.

"Our scrum has been in pretty good shape and to have these guys committing themselves to the Club and recognise the direction in which we are heading is really important to the stability and continuity of the squad.

"With five experienced players penning new deals it sends out a really positive message to some of our younger players that Wasps is a place where individuals can come and realise their potential."