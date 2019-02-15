Wasps set to lose Billy Searle after serious ankle injury

Billy Searle of Wasps leaves the field on a stretcher

Wasps fly-half Billy Searle could face a lengthy spell sidelined after suffering a serious ankle injury against his former club Bristol.

Searle was carried off early in the second half of his team's 29-22 Gallagher Premiership victory at Ashton Gate and taken to hospital.

"It's really sad," Wasps rugby director Dai Young said.

"It looked quite a significant injury - I couldn't look at it too much, to be quite honest - but he is in good hands and away to hospital, and we will await the prognosis.

"It is definitely an ankle injury. It looked like an ankle dislocation."

Wasps moved back into the Premiership play-off positions after edging out Bristol thanks to tries from Wales flanker Thomas Young, hooker Tom Cruse, number eight Nizaam Carr and lock Will Rowlands.

Searle kicked two conversions, with his replacement Lima Sopoaga adding a conversion and a penalty, while Bristol's Ian Madigan and Callum Sheedy each landed a conversion and Madigan also booted a penalty.

Young added: "The last five minutes were torture, but I am really pleased to get the win.

"It was obvious we are a team lacking a little bit of confidence, like any team would be on the back of a number of losses, but I thought we played some really good stuff.

"We were very good in the first half. The injury disrupted us a little bit and we were a little bit careless. Bristol are capable of scoring tries, which we saw.

"For 55 minutes, we were excellent, then we lost our way a little bit. We needed to carry on playing simply and directly, but we came a little bit loose and tried to over-play when we didn't need to.

"I am confident that win today will give us that bit of confidence and hopefully we can back it up next week."

Bristol head coach Pat Lam, meanwhile, could not mask his frustration following a miserable first-half display by his players.

"It was extremely disappointing," Lam said, "The first half was horrific.

Bristol's Steven Luatua reacts at the final whistle

"We turned the ball over six times in the first 19 minutes and had 27 per cent territory.

"We came in at half time and said to wipe the slate clean. We built our way back into the game, but right through it was just frustrating to watch.

"We win as a team and we have to lose as a team, but it's not too hard to work out what we have to fix."