Oliver Chessum to join Leicester Tigers ahead of 2020-21 season

Leicester Tigers have signed three young players ahead of the 2020-21 season

Leicester Tigers have agreed to sign forward Oliver Chessum from Championship club Nottingham Rugby ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The 19-year-old lock took part in the Tigers Academy programme in 2019 and featured for the club in the Premiership Rugby Shield earlier this season.

He was also a member of the England U20s training squad this season.

"I am absolutely buzzing, to be honest," Chessum told Leicester's website.

"I've been a supporter since I was able to pick up a rugby ball and only a couple of years ago I was in the stands watching as a fan.

"To have the opportunity to learn from and work with guys like Tom Youngs and other experienced internationals is great and I hope to be able to excel while working under Steve Borthwick in the forward pack.

"Tigers want to develop young, local players like me and that's massive."

Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy added: "Ollie is a local youngster and someone we have had an eye on since his junior days.

"After a great season with Nottingham, he's earned the opportunity and we are excited about where we believe he can go and what he can do for the club.

"We want young men who understand what it means to be a Tigers player and what it takes to represent Leicester, which we believe he will do with the passion and pride we expect."

Leicester have also agreed to sign Ireland U20 centre Dan Kelly and Scotland U20 second-row Cameron Henderson ahead of the new season.

Chessum, Kelly and Henderson become the latest new arrivals at Welford Road, joining fellow signings Cyle Brink, Shalva Mamukashvili, Nemani Nadolo and Zack Henry.