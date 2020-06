Harry Potter: Leicester Tigers sign English-born back from Melbourne Rebels

Harry Potter becomes a Leicester Tiger on July 1

Leicester Tigers have signed English-born back Harry Potter from the Melbourne Rebels.

The 22-year-old utility back was born in London and lived in the UK until the age of 10, when his family emigrated to Melbourne.

Potter played for NSW Country Eagles and Melbourne Rising before signing a professional contract with Super Rugby's Rebels last year.

He also spent the past four seasons playing for Sydney University in the Shute Shields competition, winning back-to-back titles under the guidance of incoming Leicester attack coach Rob Taylor.

"Harry is a very talented young man who we are extremely excited about adding to our group here in Leicester," said Leicester director of rugby Geordan Murphy.

"At only 22, he has a promising future ahead of him in the game and we are confident he will only continue to improve in our environment, while adding to our club.

"He is as equally as impressive off the pitch as he is on it and in our conversations with him ahead of arriving, he's shown a willingness to want to be a part of our journey."

Potter joins Nemani Nadolo at Welford Road for next season

Leicester have struggled in recent seasons and sat second-bottom when the Premiership was suspended, with only Saracens below them due to their 105-point deduction, but Potter believes the club is heading in the right direction.

"I spoke to the coaches and was really impressed with the way they intend to run the club moving forward and it didn't take much of a conversation to know Leicester Tigers is going to rise again," he said.

"Coming over the Premiership has always been something I wanted to do.

"I was so inspired by what I heard in chats with the club and what is ahead for Leicester Tigers, it was too good an opportunity to pass on."

Wallaby Enever to add experience

Leicester, who have already signed Fiji star Nemani Nadolo, have also secured the signature of Australia international Blake Enever from the Brumbies.

The 28-year-old second rower, who made his Wallabies debut against England at Twickenham in 2017, said: "Coming over to the UK and being a part of Premiership rugby while representing a club of Leicester's standing is an exciting prospect.

Blake Enever made his Australia debut at Twickenham in 2017

"Tigers has proven to be one of the strongest clubs in the UK and the opportunity to be a part of a club like Leicester is great."

Murphy said: "Blake is a strong addition to the club ahead of the new season and brings with him a wealth of experience from Super Rugby.

"He's a big, physical and hard-working player, which is what we want in our pack, and someone our fans should be thrilled to see joining the club.

"A big, tall lineout caller and strong, physical addition the scrum, who enjoys the hard stuff in the game in both attack and defence... it's what you want in a lock!"