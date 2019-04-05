Wales fly-half Rhys Priestland extends Bath contract

Rhys Priestland has signed a new deal until 2021

Wales fly-half Rhys Priestland has signed a new two-year deal with Bath despite previously stating he would leave the club at the end of the season.

Priestland arrived at the Recreation Ground from the Scarlets in 2015 and has made 74 appearances in a Bath career that will now last until at least 2021.

"It's taken a while to get to this point but the process has been completely transparent all the way," the 50-cap international said.

"This has always been an incredibly important contract for me at this stage of my career and I am delighted to be staying at the club.

"We are all striving to be better at what we do every day from the squad to the coaches and I really believe that our best performances lie ahead of us."

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder indicated that Priestland, 32, is staying as a result of the club's inability to land the fly-halves they targeted for recruitment.

"It is no secret that we have been looking at a couple of specific options. However, this has never diminished the faith we have in Rhys," Blackadder said.

Bath are known to have made approaches to Wales' Grand Slam-winning fly-half Gareth Anscombe and Gloucester's Danny Cipriani.