David Pocock's workload to be managed by Brumbies after return from injury

David Pockock is set to return against the Lions

ACT Brumbies coach Dan McKellar says David Pocock's workload will be carefully managed when he returns from injury against the Lions in Super Rugby this weekend.

The 30-year-old Wallabies flanker has not played since the loss to the Rebels on March 8 after suffering a calf injury.

"You have to manage him," McKellar said on Thursday. "Calf injuries ... they can be tricky and hang around a while so we have to manage his load well.

Brumbies head coach Dan McKellar says Pocock needs to be managed wisely

"He's not going to play 80 minutes. That would be silly from our end. We're just going to manage him wisely and make sure he can string some games together."

McKellar added the conservative approach was necessary because the more Pocock played, the greater benefit to the Brumbies and the Wallabies heading into this year's Rugby World Cup.

Pocock is hoping to play a key role for the Wallabies at the World Cup

"It would be nice for him to get some consistency week in week out and build his performance," he went on.

"Even if you're a world class player, if you're in one week then out for a fw more it's hard to get momentum in your own individual performance."

Pocock is considered crucial to Wallabies coach Michael Cheika's plans for the World Cup in Japan later this year but has been under something of an injury cloud over the last 12 months.

He missed two tests last year due to a neck injury and has suffered several concussions with both Brumbies and Wallabies management stating they were concerned opposition were targeting his head and neck to nullify his effect at the breakdown.