Brodie Retallick to miss three more weeks of Super Rugby

Brodie Retallick injured his wrist during the Super Rugby clash against the Blues

All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick will miss at least another three weeks of Super Rugby as he continues his recovery from a wrist injury, Chiefs coach Colin Cooper confirmed.

The 2014 World Rugby player of the year has been sidelined since tearing ligaments in his wrist during the win over the Blues on April 13.

Cooper has his fingers crossed the 27-year-old will be available for the Reds' trip to Hamilton on May 24, but does not expect him to feature this weekend.

"Brodie's probably another three weeks away, so we're looking at probably the Reds," Cooper said ahead of the Chiefs' trip to Dunedin to play the Highlanders on Saturday.

Retallick's injury has compounded a tough season for the Chiefs, who have lost another New Zealand international, full-back Damian McKenzie, for the rest of their campaign with a knee ligament injury he suffered against the Blues as well.

Cooper has had to do without flanker Sam Cane during the 2019 Super Rugby campaign too as the All Black recovers from a broken neck sustained in New Zealand's 32-30 win over South Africa last October.

Sam Cane is closing in on a return for the Chiefs after suffering a neck injury

There may be some good news on that front for both player and club though, with Cooper hopeful of having Cane fit to start against the Reds.

However, the reinforcements may come too late for the Chiefs, who are bottom of the New Zealand conference with three wins, a draw and six losses after suffering a 47-19 hiding by the Hurricanes last Saturday.

Cooper's side are 22 points behind the conference-leading Crusaders, with seven rounds of the regular season left before the play-offs.

Cooper believes the injuries have given opportunities for the Chiefs' younger players to develop, but suggested more pain was in store.

"While they're learning, I think the Chiefs are going to have to hurt a bit there," added Cooper.