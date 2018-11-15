Chris Wyles 'out of retirement' for Saracens and could face Sale

Chris Wyles scored two tries as Saracens beat Exeter Chiefs to win the 2018 Premiership final

Chris Wyles has temporarily come out of retirement and could face Sale Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership on Saturday.

The 35-year-old former USA international, who retired at the end of last season following his two tries in Sarries' Premiership final win over Exeter Chiefs, will provide cover on the wings as a number of first-team regulars are out of contention.

Liam Williams and Sean Maitland are away on international duty with Wales and Scotland, respectively.

David Strettle, Ali Crossdale, Matt Gallagher, Rotimi Segun and Duncan Taylor all miss out through injury.

👋 @ChrisWyles is back!



The American goes straight into contention for this weekend's match against Sale Sharks. ⚫️🔴



Who's excited by the prospect of seeing the winger in a Sarries shirt again? 🙋‍♂️🙋 — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) November 15, 2018

"It's a bit surreal but I'm delighted to be back and to have the opportunity to play for Saracens again," Wyles told the club's official website.

"The possibility of getting back out in front of the Allianz Park crowd and playing in front of the people who have been most supportive of me and Wolfpack is an awesome thought."